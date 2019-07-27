A reminder of the 2005 deluge

The 26 July, 2005 deluge

The deluge of July 26, 2005, is one of the worst events that Mumbai had ever witnessed. Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is spread over 4,355 sq km, could not withstand the pressure of nearly 944.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

A high tide was accompanied by rainfall following a cloudburst.

It had left over 500 dead and lakhs homeless in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts. The rail, road and air traffic came to a standstill for 2 days. The total losses were estimated to be Rs 2,000 crore.

Three services used again after 14 years

After a gap of several years that all the three services were put into action in the Mumbai region to aid civil authorities.

Fourteen years ago, during the July 2005 deluge in Mumbai the services were used.

During the Badlapur operations, Indian Navy rescue teams were mobilised in choppers from Colaba, two Indian Army columns were moved from Thane and Indian Air Force helicopter took off from the Mumbai airport.