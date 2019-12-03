AAP govt has clean chit from central agencies: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that as the Delhi government is to complete its tenure, the AAP dispensation and MLAs have a "clean chit" from several central probe agencies.

The chief minister was referring to the CBI raid in 2015 at the Delhi Secretariat and several cases against AAP MLAs and his cabinet ministers, including PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

He said that despite several raids and cases, Delhi ministers and AAP MLAs have got "clean chit" from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and even the judiciary.