AAP govt has clean chit from central agencies: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2019, 19:28pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 20:23pm ist
Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that as the Delhi government is to complete its tenure, the AAP dispensation and MLAs have a "clean chit" from several central probe agencies.

The chief minister was referring to the CBI raid in 2015 at the Delhi Secretariat and several cases against AAP MLAs and his cabinet ministers, including PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

He said that despite several raids and cases, Delhi ministers and AAP MLAs have got "clean chit" from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and even the judiciary. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party
clean chit
Comments (+)
 