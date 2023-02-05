Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,817

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 12:40 ist
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 113 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases increased to 1,817, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,363).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.57 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year

