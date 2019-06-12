Actor Radha Ravi rejoins AIADMK

Tamil actor Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK two months ago for his misogynistic remarks against actor Nayantara, re-joined AIADMK on Wednesday.

Ravi, son of veteran Tamil actor M R Radha, has been swinging like a pendulum between the DMK and AIADMK for the past two decades. The actor quit the DMK in 2000 and joined the AIADMK which he quit in 2017 after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The actor, who was elected from Saidapet assembly constituency in the 2002 by-polls on behalf of AIADMK, joined the party on Wednesday following his meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Ravi’s re-joining comes two months after he was suspended from the DMK for his remarks against Nayantara at a movie function. While suspending Ravi, DMK President M K Stalin has said his party would not tolerate such “indiscipline” after a video in which Ravi was seen making misogynistic remarks against the popular female actor went viral.

Speaking to reporters after joining the AIADMK, Ravi said the action of DMK suspending him was “unjustified” since he made the purported remarks at a film function. “I had even apologised to her (Nayantara),” the actor said.