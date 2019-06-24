AES: Probe ordered against Harsh Vardhan, Bihar min

As the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) death toll climbs to a staggering 152 across Bihar's 20 districts, Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate, Suryakant Tiwari on Monday ordered an investigation against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in the matter.

A case of negligence was registered against the two in connection with the AES deaths in Muzaffarpur district.

As of Sunday, with two more deaths in Muzaffarpur, both of which took place at the S K Medical College and Hospital, the number stood at 152. This includes the 130 deaths reported at two Muzaffarpur-based hospitals, SKMCH and Kejriwal Hospital, admitting AES patients from half a dozen districts in the vicinity.

The total number AES deaths recorded at the SKMCH and Kejriwal Hospital stands at 110 and 20 respectively. In all, 431 children have been admitted for AES treatment at SKMCH since June 1. Kejriwal Hospital has registered 162 cases so far.