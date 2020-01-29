After Air India & IndiGo, SpiceJet also suspends Kunal Kamra from flying

After Air India and IndiGo suspended comedian Kunal Kamra from flying, SpiceJet too came up with the same decision.

Kamra had posted a video on social media, wherein, he was seen apparently heckling TV journalist Arnab Goswami on flight.

Soon after the video had gone viral, Air India and IndiGo expressed objection to the comedian's behaviour on flight, and suspended him fron flying.

While Air India suspended him for indefinite period, the other airline suspended him for six months.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also followed the bandwagon, and issued suspension notice to Kamra. The airlines made the announcements on Twitter.