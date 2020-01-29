After Air India & IndiGo, SpiceJet also suspends Kamra

After Air India & IndiGo, SpiceJet also suspends Kunal Kamra from flying

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 29 2020, 14:26pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 14:26pm ist
Kunal Kamra file photo (DH Photo)

After Air India and IndiGo suspended comedian Kunal Kamra from flying, SpiceJet too came up with the same decision.

Kamra had posted a video on social media, wherein, he was seen apparently heckling TV journalist Arnab Goswami on flight.

Soon after the video had gone viral, Air India and IndiGo expressed objection to the comedian's behaviour on flight, and suspended him fron flying.

While Air India suspended him for indefinite period, the other airline suspended him for six months.

 

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also followed the bandwagon, and issued suspension notice to Kamra. The airlines made the announcements on Twitter.

Kunal Kamra
Spicejet
Air India
Indigo
Arnab Goswami
