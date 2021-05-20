After increase in Covid case positivity for 10 weeks, decline reported since last 2 weeks: Govt

After a consistent increase in Covid-19 case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the government said on Thursday.
The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19, it said.
Seven states have more than 25 per cent case positivity, while 22 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity, the government said.
Also read: Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough: WTO chief
India witnessed a consistent upward trend in weekly tests for Covid-19 since mid-February and average daily tests increased by 2.3 times in 12 weeks, it said.
According to a study, 50 per cent people still do not wear a mask and those who do about 64 per cent cover just their mouth but not their nose, it said.
By June end, the average daily testing capacity for Covid will be augmented to 45 lakh, it added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling