After passing two bills, RS to discuss Delhi riots on March 12

Rajya Sabha will discuss the Delhi riots on Thursday, after ruling and Opposition sides arrived at a consensus to pass bills, replacing two ordinances.

Except for a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MPs raising some queries about it, there was not much business transacted in the House during the day, as a section in the Opposition was insisting that Delhi riots should be discussed in the House.

The morning session saw Left parties raising the issue of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting imposing a 48-hour telecast ban on Asianet News and Media One TV, which was later revoked, while Trinamool Congress wanted an immediate discussion on Delhi riots.

As Opposition MPs remained adamant, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

When the House reassembled, Jaishankar made his statement but it was adjourned, as Opposition MPs once again raised the issue of discussing Delhi riots, even as the government side wanted the two Bills - Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill - to be passed, as the ordinances issued were getting lapsed on Thursday.

A meeting was held between Opposition and the government, during which both sides agreed to first take up the two Bills on Thursday morning, followed by the discussion on Delhi riots. Lok Sabha discussed the riots on Wednesday.

After adjournments, the House met again at 3:40 pm, when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed the House that there was a meeting at Deputy Chairman Harivansh's chamber.

"As agreed in the meeting in the Deputy Chairman's Chamber, the two ordinances (listed in supplementary agenda) would be discussed tomorrow at 11 AM. Thereafter, there would be a discussion on Delhi violence in the House."

To this, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "we have agreed that we will finish the discussion on two ordinances in the morning tomorrow and discuss the Delhi violence in the afternoon... I request you to adjourn the House for the day."

Following this, the Deputy Chairman said, "Since st is the sense of the House, I adjourn the House till 11 am on March 12, 2020."