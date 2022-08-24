After resigning as Bihar Speaker, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP

The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party.
In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).
Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.
Also Read | New government in Bihar wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout
Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition was RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM.
Jaiswal said that former minister Samrat Chaudhary has been chosen as the BJP's leader in the Legislative Council
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park