AIADMK, PMK greet RN Ravi, Congress doubts Centre's intention over Governor appointment

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing the incumbent Banwarilal Purohit, who has been shifted to Punjab

PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 10 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 16:21 ist
Opposition AIADMK and PMK on Friday greeted RN Ravi over his appointment as the Governor of Tamil Nadu but the Congress' state unit doubted the Centre's 'intention' over the move, wondering if it was an attempt to target the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

TNCC President K S Alagiri said former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, after being appointed as Lt Governor of neighbouring Puducherry, when the Congress was in power there, created "many roadblocks" following which a "number of welfare schemes could not be implemented" there.

Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami extended their greetings to Ravi. "On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I welcome the appointment of Thiru R N Ravi, a retired IPS Officer who played a crucial role in the Naga peace talks, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu," Panneerselvam, the party Coordinator, said in a statement.

"His appointment will certainly boost the development and fortune of Tamil Nadu to a great extent. I wish him all success," he added.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing the incumbent Banwarilal Purohit, who has been shifted to Punjab.

He was holding additional charge of the state earlier. Ravi, the Centre's interlocutor and a retired IPS officer, was shifted from Nagaland. Palaniswami, in a tweet, wished all the best for Ravi during his tenure in the state and said he had efficiently performed as Governor of Nagaland.

He thanked Purohit and wished him well in his new assignment. PMK founder S Ramadoss greeted Ravi and requested his support for the state's growth. Alagiri, in a statement, said Ravi had a "police background" and had also served as Deputy National Security Advisor, before being appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

"There is a doubt over the intention behind his appointment as Tamil Nadu governor," he alleged. Referring to Bedi's tenure in Puducherry, he said she functioned "against" the democratically-elected government there and earned the ire of the people.

"The appointment of a retired police officer as Tamil Nadu governor has raised suspicion....I suspect if RN Ravi has been appointed to create problems for Chief Minister M K Stalin," he alleged.

Any such attempts would not be allowed in the state and Congress would rally democratic forces, he warned.

