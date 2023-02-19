Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

AI Express flight from Dubai seeks help during landing

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 19 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 10:45 ist
Air India Express. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.

"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.

Also Read | Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said. "There is nothing serious about that," he added. The plane was towed to the flight bay and all passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

