Akshay Kumar donated Rs 50 lakh to help artistes hit by Covid-19 pandemic, says RSS affiliate

Akshay Kumar gave Rs 50L to aid artistes: RSS affiliate

Noted voiceover artiste Harish Bhimani also contributed Rs 5 lakh to help the artistes in need, the outfit said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 01:29 ist
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 50 lakh to help artistes struggling to make ends meet amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the RSS affiliate Sanskar Bharati said on Thursday.

Noted voiceover artiste Harish Bhimani also contributed Rs 5 lakh to help the artistes in need, the outfit said in a statement.

Sanskar Bharati is raising funds to provide financial support to artistes facing a tough time due to the pandemic. For this, a committee under BJP MP and singer Hans Raj Hans was recently constituted.

"Actor Akshay Kumar has come forward and contributed Rs 50 lakh to help the artistes, who are facing financial crisis due to coronavirus outbreak, and appealed to all other personalities in the art world to come forward to help the artistes in need," the RSS’s cultural wing said.

"Harish Bhimani, the voice of TV series Mahabharata's 'Main Samay Hoon', has also come forward and contributed Rs 5 lakh, appealing to all others in the art world to come forward to support the artistes who are facing financial crisis due to the pandemic," it said.

The Sanskar Bharati had recently organised a virtual concert as part of its initiative to raise funds to provide financial assistance to the artistes.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, Amjad Ali Khan, Sonal Mansingh, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar were among several other eminent personalities who had participated in the event.

Akshay Kumar
Covid-19
Coronavirus
RSS

