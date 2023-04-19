All IITs to adopt national credit framework

All 23 IITs have decided to adopt the National Credit Framework and implement it across all campuses. The decision was taken during Tuesday's IIT Council meeting held in Bhubaneswar.

Regulatory bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and IITs will form committees to work out strategies for the implementation of NCF, said ministry officials.

"Adoption of the national credit framework by the IIT council is a great decision since this will provide a better equivalence of credits obtained in general (academic) education, technical education, and skill & vocational education. It will encourage the rest of the higher education system to adopt and implement the national credit framework bringing a unified inclusive meta framework across the country," UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Earlier, the UGC had constituted a high-level committee to implement the national credit accumulation and transfer system at IITs. Besides members from the UGC, the committee will have members from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and Directorate General of Training (DGT). The education and skill development ministries will also have members on the panel.

In deliberation with the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the directors of all the 23 IITs, Kumar said that the IITs had taken a lead role in conducting region-wise awareness workshops conducted for teachers and administrators from school education and higher education.

In all, he said five workshops were organised — one at IIT Delhi on November 21 last year, another at IIT Bhubaneswar on November 24, one at IIT Guwahati on November 26, at IIT Bombay on November 28, and at IIT Madras on November 29.