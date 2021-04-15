All staffers at residence of SC judge Justice M R Shah test Covid-19 positive

All staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the judge said during the hearing of a case on Thursday.

Justice Shah was sitting on the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and broke the news to the lawyers that all his staffers at the official residence have got the viral infection.

The bench then rose and would reassemble at 2 pm.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the court should take its own time to deal with the situation.

Over 40 staffers of the apex court had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection a few days ago.