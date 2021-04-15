All staffers at residence of SC judge Justice M R Shah test Covid-19 positive

All staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the judge said during the hearing of a case on Thursday.
Justice Shah was sitting on the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and broke the news to the lawyers that all his staffers at the official residence have got the viral infection.
The bench then rose and would reassemble at 2 pm.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the court should take its own time to deal with the situation.
Over 40 staffers of the apex court had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection a few days ago.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks