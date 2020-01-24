All textbooks in Rajasthan to have Preamble of Indian Constitution printed on first page

In a first, all textbooks in government schools of Rajasthan will have the Preamble of the Indian Constitution printed on the first page, from the 2020-21 session.

According to the order released by Rajasthan State Education Minister, all the books for classes 1 to 12 will have Preamble printed on its first page. It will be printed in both Hindi and English books in the respective languages.

Besides this, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara has announced that from January 26, the Preamble of the Indian Constitution will also be read out in a prayer meeting in the school.

He said, "The Preamble of the Constitution... is something we all should recite by heart every day. This will help students to understand our constitution by heart"

On Friday, Dotasara made this announcement while addressing the meeting of Rajasthan Education Initiative meeting of voluntary organizations supporting quality education.