All you need to know about the new Rs 75 coin to be unveiled for the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, and the Ministry of Finance has issued a notification announcing a Rs 75 coin as a measure to mark the occasion.

The coin will be unveiled on May 28, and here's everything you need to know about it.

As per the notification, the coin will be 44 millimetres in diameter and will have 200 serrations. As for its composition, the coin will be made out of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, and five per cent each of zinc and nickel.

Weighing around 35 grams, the Rs 75 denomination will mark 75 years of Independence, and will also bear inscriptions to mark the opening of the new Parliament building.

The front side of the coin will bear an insciription of the Lion Capitol of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, with the words 'Satyamev Jayate' in Devnagri script inscribed below it. The front side will also bear the words 'Bharat' in Devnagri script on the left periphery and 'India' in English on the right periphery, and will feature the '₹' symbol and the denomination value of '75' below the Lion Capital.

The reverse side of the coin, meanwhile, will bear the inscription 'Sansad Sankul' in Devnagri script on its upper periphery and the words 'Parliament Complex' in English on the lower periphery. The year '2023' will also be inscribed below the English inscription on the reverse side of the coin.

However, despite these details, an image/model of the coin is yet to be released and it is expected that the final design will be released for the public on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.