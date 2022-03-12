Alliance Air's aircraft overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport; DGCA begins probe

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 passengers overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
None of the passengers or crew members were injured, they said, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation.
The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, they mentioned.
It departed from Delhi at around 11.30 AM and landed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at around 1.15 PM.
There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, they said.
