Amid Donald Trump visit, Venkaiah Naidu rejects outside interference in country's affairs

In what could be construed as a snub to US President Donald Trump during his ongoing official visit to India, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said, that India cannot allow outsiders to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Speaking at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony function held at the Goa University, Naidu also said, that to those who trying to advice India on internal matters, the country should say "please take care of yourselves and we will take care of ourselves".

"Because if you want to progress, you need to have peace. You cannot have any outside interference in India’s internal affairs. Some people are trying to give us lessons also, thank you. But we are capable of solving our own problems, we should tell them," Naidu said.

"We should tell them, thank you for your lessons please take care of yourselves and we’ll take care of ourselves. And all of us together let us take care of the world," the Vice President also said.

Naidu's comments come a month after Trump said in Davos in January, that the US was willing to "help" while speaking about the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will discuss the situation in Kashmir. We can meditate on the issue. We are working with Pakistan on some borders and we were talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on between Pakistan and India. If we can help, we certainly will be helping. We have been watching that and following it very very closely," Trump said, before a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Swiss city.

The US President has in the past made several overtures to India, to offer assistance in resolving the Kashmir issue.