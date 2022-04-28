Amid fire incidents, Centre asks electric vehicle makers to halt new launches

Taking serious note about recent fire incidents in electric vehicles, the Union Road Transport Ministry has asked manufacturers to defer their plans to launch new two wheelers.

In the meeting attended by electric vehicles makers on Monday, the Ministry officials verbally requested them to defer launches till the enquiry report on fire is tabled, sources in the Ministry said.

Officials also asked manufacturers to recall the entire batch of vehicles if one vehicle in a batch caught fire.

"Since the government planning to issue new regulations for electric vehicles based on the enquiry report, we have requested the companies to defer new launches," said an official in the Ministry.

The government wanted clarity on how vehicles caught fire and who is at fault - vehicle makers or consumers, said the official.

The companies have positively responded to the Ministry's request and also assured full cooperation, said the official.

The roads ministry has asked electric vehicle manufacturers to educate consumers about charging safety and how to prevent fire incidents.

Expert teams appointed by the Centre have also already visited manufacturing facilities of some of these EV companies.

Separately, for the past few days, top electric vehicle makers including their technology officers have met officials of Transport Department and explained their point of view about the incidents.

