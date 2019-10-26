Amit Shah attacks Manmohan Singh over terrorism

In what seemed like an election speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while dubbing the cross border infiltrators as "Alia-Malia-Jamalia," attacked the Congress and former prime minister Manmohan Singh to say that during Singh's tenure these infiltrators would cross the border, behead soldiers and humiliate them.

Calling the former prime minister as "Mauni Manmohan Singh", Shah said that no action used to be taken by the then government.

But, Shah said, when Narendra Modi became the prime minister five years ago, Pulwama and Uri terror attacks occurred but within days Modi ordered the soldiers to carry out surgical and airstrikes and wiped out terrorists in their own houses in Pakistan.

Shah was addressing a gathering in an upcoming residential area South Bopal, Ahmedabad, where he digitally inaugurated and laid foundation of various development projects worth over Rs 800 crore.

In the past two days, the Union home minister has laid and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,300 crores located in his parliamentary constituency and state capital Gandhinagar.

While inaugurating the projects in South Bopal, Shah told the gathering that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the image of India as a powerful country which can defend its border."

Over the years, Shah said, "The world looks at India from a different view now. Be it issues related to environment, increasing temperature or any diplomatic situation, the opinion of our prime minister has become important in five years for the world."

Shah also reiterated that the Modi government's push in building toilets, electricity connections and provision of cooking gas cylinders to the poor in the country as big achievements of past five years.