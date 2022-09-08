Shah pays tributes to Hazarika on his birth anniversary

Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Sonowal, Rijiju pay tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on singer's birth anniversary

Hazarika was a playback singer, musician, lyricist, poet, actor and filmmaker

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 17:03 ist
A Bharat Ratna awardee, Hazarika was born in Assam’s Sadiya on September 8, 1926. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, recalling his “amazing” contribution to music and art.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Hazarika was born in Assam’s Sadiya on September 8, 1926.

“I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music and Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music and art is commendable,” Shah tweeted.

In his tweet, Nadda said Hazarika was the "voice of many hearts" with his brilliant compositions.

Also Read | PM Modi greets people on Onam

“I pay my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his Jayanti. He was a legendary musician who will always be remembered for his indelible contribution to Indian and Assamese music. He became the voice of many hearts with his brilliant compositions that are now immortal,” Nadda said in a tweet.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Hazarika’s everlasting songs had carried the message of humanity and brotherhood across borders.

“...My tributes to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Hazarika would forever live with the people.

“I pay my tribute to the great music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. Bhupen da will forever live with us. This is one of those many beautiful songs created by Bhupen da about Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted, along with a song of Hazarika on Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

Hazarika was a playback singer, musician, lyricist, poet, actor and filmmaker. He was awarded the National Film Award for music direction in 1975, Padma Shri in 1977, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1992, and the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

He also served as Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman for five years.

Hazarika died on November 5, 2011.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhupen Hazarika
Amit Shah
J P Nadda
India News

What's Brewing

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 