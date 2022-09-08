Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Sonowal, Rijiju pay tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on singer's birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, recalling his “amazing” contribution to music and art.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Hazarika was born in Assam’s Sadiya on September 8, 1926.

“I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music and Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music and art is commendable,” Shah tweeted.

In his tweet, Nadda said Hazarika was the "voice of many hearts" with his brilliant compositions.

“I pay my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his Jayanti. He was a legendary musician who will always be remembered for his indelible contribution to Indian and Assamese music. He became the voice of many hearts with his brilliant compositions that are now immortal,” Nadda said in a tweet.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Hazarika’s everlasting songs had carried the message of humanity and brotherhood across borders.

“...My tributes to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Hazarika would forever live with the people.

“I pay my tribute to the great music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. Bhupen da will forever live with us. This is one of those many beautiful songs created by Bhupen da about Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted, along with a song of Hazarika on Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

Hazarika was a playback singer, musician, lyricist, poet, actor and filmmaker. He was awarded the National Film Award for music direction in 1975, Padma Shri in 1977, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1992, and the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

He also served as Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman for five years.

Hazarika died on November 5, 2011.