Amit Shah slams Congress for security breach in PM's Punjab convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday targeted Congress for the "security breach" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab and said "such dereliction" of security procedure is "totally unacceptable".

He said, "Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The top-most echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done."

Shah also said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report on the security breach in Punjab. "Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed," he said.

Earlier in the day, the MHA had issued a statement providing the sequence of events that led to Modi getting stuck on a fly-over in Punjab on way to Hussainiwala following a blockade by protesting farmers.

