AMU Prof apologises for remarks after he is served notice

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to a professor after he allegedly made references to Hindu gods in a slide about instances of rape in Hindu mythology.

The AMU directed Associate Professor Dr Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

A statement issued by the university said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: