AMU Prof apologises for remarks after served notice

AMU Prof apologises for remarks after he is served notice

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future

IANS
IANS, Aligarh,
  • Apr 06 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 15:31 ist

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to a professor after he allegedly made references to Hindu gods in a slide about instances of rape in Hindu mythology.

The AMU directed Associate Professor Dr Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

A statement issued by the university said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

AMU
India News
Aligarh Muslim University

Related videos

What's Brewing

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 