AMU students say Azam Khan ‘deliberately’ targeted

AMU students say Azam Khan ‘deliberately’ targeted, denied bail on ‘political grounds'

The students alleged that Khan was being “deliberately” targeted and denied bail on "political grounds"

PTI
PTI, Aligarh,
  • Jul 27 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 16:19 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aligarh Muslim University students held a march in the campus to protest against the denial of bail to Lok Sabha member from Rampur and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan.

The students alleged that Khan was being “deliberately” targeted and denied bail on "political grounds".

Former secretary of the AMU students' union Huzaifa Aamir said students were "seriously concerned” regarding the health condition of the MP.

Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with cheating and many other cases, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow recently after his health condition deteriorated.

Read | Ishrat Jahan seeks bail in Delhi riots case, says police has no evidence in conspiracy case

After handing over a memorandum to AMU Proctor Mohamed Wasim Ali, addressed to the President of India, on Monday evening, Aamir told media persons that "the AMU community was very disappointed by the role of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not standing beside Khan who is one the founding members of the party".

He said, "Yadav's role unfortunately is limited to tokenism and issuing tweets.”

The memorandum, a copy of which is also being sent to the Chief Justice of India, has urged the President to intervene in the matter for granting bail to Khan on health grounds.

It also seeks special protection for the life and security to Khan and his family.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Azam Khan
AMU
Aligarh Muslim University
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 