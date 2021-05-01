Anand Mahindra points out a dangerous kind of social distancing

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing has become the new norm, but there is a wrong way to do it, pointed out industrialist Anand Mahindra, in a lighthearted tweet.

At a time of rising Covid-19 cases and uncertainty around it, Mahindra posted an image on Twitter which "brought a smile" to his face. The picture showed a social distancing method adopted by two bikers who were transporting a ladder by placing them around their neck.

"Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times...Some social distancing techniques may be more hazardous than protective..." wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the picture on Twitter.

Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times...Some social distancing techniques may be more hazardous than protective... pic.twitter.com/tDgNXcUBKR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 30, 2021

Anand Mahindra, an active user of the social media platform, tweeted to his 8.4 million followers, that this social distancing technique is "more hazardous than protective". The shared photo has been on the internet since 2017 and many have poked fun at the riders and also called it unsafe.

Mahindra is known for his amusing and creative tweets. His post has received hundreds of 'likes' and comments on the micro-blogging platform so far.