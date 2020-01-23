Anand Mahindra's math trick tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan amused

For most people, Mathematics is a squence straight out of a nightmare, where numbers turn into monsters to set up a web of seemingly unsolvable dread.

Tricks were what we all looked for to help us claw our way out of that web and when the Chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared one such trick on Twitter on Wednesday, Twitter was hooked.

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

Mahindra shared a video, which showed a teacher in a government school in Bihar's Banka district, teaching kids a new way of remembring the multiples of nine with a unique use of fingers, also caught the eye of the king of Bollywood.

A seemingly amused Shah Rukh Khan exclaimed, "Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!" in response to Mahindra's tweet.

Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of leading learining app BYJU'S, added, "Sending it to BYJU'S to include it in their teaching methods."

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The video, which has since gone viral, evoked similar reactions from other Twitter users to the trick.