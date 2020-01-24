'Anmol Ratan': A retro Tata drives internet crazy

'Anmol Ratan': A retro Tata drives internet crazy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2020, 11:53am ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 11:54am ist
PTI Photo

Business tycoon and the former chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group respectively, Ratan Tata, is mostly known for his business acumen and philanthropic activities. But on Thursday, the social media users could not stop gushing over the 'handsome' Ratan Tata. 

The industrialist posted a picture of his younger self as 'Throwback Thursday' on Instagram. It was clicked during his stay in Los Angeles. 

“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday,” he wrote in the caption of his picture.

The post has garnered over 3.5 lakh likes till now with people swooning over the industrialist. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ratan Tata
Instagram
Comments (+)
 