'Anmol Ratan': A retro Tata drives internet crazy

Business tycoon and the former chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group respectively, Ratan Tata, is mostly known for his business acumen and philanthropic activities. But on Thursday, the social media users could not stop gushing over the 'handsome' Ratan Tata.

The industrialist posted a picture of his younger self as 'Throwback Thursday' on Instagram. It was clicked during his stay in Los Angeles.

“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday,” he wrote in the caption of his picture.

The post has garnered over 3.5 lakh likes till now with people swooning over the industrialist.