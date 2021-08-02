Another day, same script: Opposition protest, Bills passed in din in Parliament

The third week of Monsoon Session started with little promise of Parliament returning to normal functioning over Pegasus issue even as government got four Bills, including one on allow the government to pare its stake in state-owned insurers and two Appropriation Bills without any debate, passed in minutes on Monday.

The stalemate continued as the government remained unmoved by the Opposition demand for an immediate discussion on the Pegasus issue and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes as in the nine sittings in first two weeks of the Monsoon Session.

There were frequent adjournments following high-decibel sloganeering by the Opposition on Pegasus, farmers' issue and price rise but the government went ahead with passing three Bills, including two Appropriation Bills, in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, which is aimed at generating required resources from the Indian markets so that public sector general insurers can design innovative products, without a debate in some six minutes in Lok Sabha.

Already, the Opposition has raised concerns about the Bill but it was passed amid din. The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said that it seeks to remove the requirement that the central government should hold not less than 51 per cent of the equity capital in a specified insurer."

Also read: Rajnath reaches out to Kharge, Sudip Bandyopadhyay to end Parliament stalemate

Moving the Bill for consideration and passage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Opposition of disturbing the proceedings of the House and avoiding discussion on the Bill and said, "if they are serious, they should sit down, debate and ask questions. Since you are afraid that the truth will come out, you don't want discussion."

Earlier, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had described the bill as "anti-people and anti-national".

While the two Appropriation Bills were passed without debate in Rajya Sabha, the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 saw some MPs participating in the debate amid Opposition protest.

Earlier in the day in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he was willing to consider a discussion on farmers' problems provided members do not disturb proceedings and cooperate.