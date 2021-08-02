Rajnath reaches out to Kharge, Sudip Bandyopadhyay to end Parliament stalemate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday telephoned Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to break the deadlock in Parliament over the discussion on Pegasus snooping episode but no breakthrough was achieved.

Sources said Singh spoke to both Kharge and Bandyopadhyay in the morning but both the leaders told the senior BJP leader that the Opposition wanted Pegasus to be discussed first.

Opposition parties decided that they wanted discussions on Pegasus, farm laws and state of economy, including price rise, fuel price hike and unemployment.

Sources said Singh told both Kharge and Bandyopadhyay to cooperate with the government for the smooth functioning of Parliament, to which the leaders said that the Opposition too wanted discussion. However, they said they cannot be flexibile on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus.

While Trinamool Congress is adamant on discussing Pegasus, sources said a section in Congress are of the view that they should adopt a more pragmatic approach in allowing a discussion either economy or farm laws keeping in mind Assembly elections early next year, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, but those opposing this line says that the government would not conduct a debate on the snooping episode in such a scenario.

Sources said floor leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha held a meeting during which the finer contours of the strategy was discussed following which Kharge told Singh that Pegasus should be discussed first and the government could decide whether Prime Minister or Home Minister would participate in the proceedings in both the Houses.

On the other two subjects, the Opposition left it to the government to decide which issue they want to take it up. Sources also said that the Opposition parties will also discuss in a day or two on the list of Bills it wanted to send to Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The Opposition leaders will also discuss a suggestion from Left MPs, including RSP's NK Premachandran, to hold a 'mock Parliament' to highlight that the government was disrupting the proceedings.

They are also uncomfortable with the idea of the government rushing to pass Bills amid disruption. In Rajya Sabha, around two hours were spent for passing seven Bills while Lok Sabha took just 60 minutes to clear eight bills, including two Appropriation Bills, sources said.

The Opposition leaders are also expected to discuss the passing of Bills in din. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament. In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill...Passing legislation or making papri chaat!"

