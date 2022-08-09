India needs another 'do or die' movement: Rahul

Another 'do or die' movement like one launched in 1942 needed against 'dictatorial' govt: Rahul

His remarks come days after Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing the 'death of democracy'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2022, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 04:26 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 is needed against the present "dictatorial government", and asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India.

In a Facebook post in Hindi on the anniversary of the launch of Quit India Movement, Gandhi said the movement, which started from then Bombay on August 8, 1942, had given sleepless nights to the British.

"On that August evening, people started gathering at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay and Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die' with which the last chapter of British rule in India began," the former Congress chief said.

Without caring about their lives, lakhs of people of the country became a part of this movement in which about 940 people were martyred and thousands arrested, he said.

"Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement launch, I pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country," Gandhi said.

"Today, another 'do or die' movement is needed against the dictatorial government and to protect the country, now the time has come when it is imperative to speak up against injustice. Dictatorship, inflation and unemployment must quit India," the Congress leader asserted.

His remarks come days after Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who raises people's issues and stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked" and put in jail. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India Politics
BJP
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 