Army announces 'Chair of Excellence' at USI in memory of Gen Rawat

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 'Chair of Excellence' in memory of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at the United Service Institution of India (USI).

The announcement came on the eve of the 65th birth anniversary of Gen Rawat who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

"A cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd), Director, USI which will be paid as honorarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence," the Army said in a statement.

"Late General Bipin Rawat who served as India's first CDS as well as the 27th Chief of Indian Army was an outstanding professional and was in the midst of steering one of the most radical transformations of the Indian military," it said.

Gen Bipin Rawat memorial Chair of Excellence will focus on the field of jointness and integration among the armed forces.

"The Chair of Excellence is a befitting tribute to the astute leadership and professionalism of the General," the Army said.

