Army inducts 12 short span bridging systems designed by DRDO

The Army on Friday inducted 12 short span bridging systems designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, an official statement said.

The systems called ‘SSBS-10 m’ play a crucial role in bridging the gaps of up to 9.5 metre length and 4 metre width to ensure faster movement of troops, the defence ministry's statement said.

The 12 systems were inducted by Army Chief Gen M M Naravane during a ceremony held at Cariappa Parade Ground here.

L&T is the company that has manufactured these systems in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry on the successful development and induction of the systems, the statement added.

He said the induction will give a boost to the fast-growing Indian defence industrial ecosystem and help the industry to contribute towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.