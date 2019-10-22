Articles worth over Rs 90,000 crore stolen since 2005

Indians have lost properties worth around Rs 90,000 crore to thieves since 2005, of which, Rs 5000.2 crore came in 2017, according to the latest crime figures.

Statistics show that the police are very lax in recovery as only articles worth Rs 15,240 crore between 2005 and 2017 were recovered in these years.

The 'Crime in India 2017' by National Crime Records Bureau showed that in 2017, only 25% of the stolen articles worth Rs 1,296 crore was recovered.

In 2016, property worth Rs 9,733.10 crore was stolen while the recovery was Rs 1,459 crore while in 2015, stolen property were worth Rs 8,210.4 crore and recovery Rs 1,350 crore.

Compared to 2015 and 2016, the recovery rate in 2017 has increased to 25.9%. The recovery rate was 16.4% in 2015while it had dipped to 15% the next year.

Thieves stole articles worth Rs 295.3 crore from Karnataka, the third-highest after Maharashtra (Rs 1,521.3 crore) and Delhi (Rs 752.7 crore), but articles worth Rs 125.3 crore only were recovered. However, Karnataka has improved its record as the recovery rate rose to 42.4% compared to 38.1% in 2016 when stolen articles from the state was Rs 276.6 crore and recovery Rs 105.3 crore.

Delhi has one of the dubious records in recovery as the 2017 statistics show that only 10.3% (Rs 77.6 crore) of the Rs 752.7 crore worth articles were recovered. Maharashtra, which had a recovery rate of 7.9% in 2016, however, improved its share to 13.7%.

Vehicles were the biggest target for thieves as they stole 2.25 lakh valued at Rs 1,255.2 crore. Of this, only vehicles valued at Rs 410 crore were recovered.

In 2016, 3.91 lakh worth vehicles were stolen and valued at Rs 1,664.1 crore and only the ones valued at Rs 511.1 crore were recovered.

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 1122.9 crore were stolen recovered while only Rs 302.9 crore was recovered.