Aryan Khan's arrest unjustified, lawyer says

Aryan Khan's arrest and incarceration unjustified, lawyer says

The NCB told a court earlier in the day that Aryan Khan and five others were not named due to 'lack of sufficient evidence'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2022, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 20:15 ist
Aryan Khan. Credit: AFP file photo

Aryan Khan's arrest and incarceration for more than three weeks was unjustified as no drugs had ever been seized from him, his lawyer said here on Friday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which filed a charge sheet with regard to alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October, told a court earlier in the day that Aryan Khan and five others were not named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

"Aryan's arrest and detention was unjustified, more particularly when he was not found in possession of any drugs. There was no evidence of any kind," said his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, reacting to the development. Advocate Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of co-accused Avin Sahu, said it was a clear case of "false implication."

Sahu, the first person to get bail in the case, too was not named in the charge sheet. "He became a scapegoat in this case because of the hype created around it...there was no incriminating evidence on record to connect Avin with any nexus or conspiracy," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aryan Khan
NCB
Narcotics
India News

What's Brewing

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

 