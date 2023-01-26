As India celebrates 74th Republic Day, Google Doodle depicts elements of parade with intricate artwork

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, Google commemorated the occassion with a Doodle, illustrated by Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar, on many elements of the parade in the national capital.

The Google Doodle has been crafted from intricately hand-cut paper, making sure the different elements of Republic Day find a reflection in it. These include the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, North Block and South Block, a contingent and motorcycle-borne 'Daredevils'.

The doodle depicts the letters 'g', 'o', 'g', 'l' and 'e' in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President's House symbolically represents the other 'o' in 'Google'.

A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome.

"Today's doodle celebrating India Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar," the software giant said in a note shared on the doodle on its website.

It also features a video of the doodle in the making.

"My inspiration was to create a portrait of India," says the artist.

On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

"India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its Constitution soon after. The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest constitution. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives," the note said.

"To celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi," it said.

After a ceremonial wreath laying to honour fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street.

To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29.

This Republic Day is historic, not just because it signifies the adoption of the Constitution, but it has many firsts as well. Here are a few:

1. This is the first time that the Republic Day celebrations are being hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

2. The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

3.This year's Republic Day witnesses the BSF's first-ever women contingent riding camels along with their male counterparts.

(With inputs frpm PTI)