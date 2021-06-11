Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters here on Friday.
This was Sarma's first visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming chief minister of Assam a month ago.
Sarma spent more than an hour at the RSS headquarters and met Bhagwat, Sangh sources said, without revealing what transpired at the meeting.
