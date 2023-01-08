Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action over Air India urinating incident

Scindia assures speedy action over Air India pee matter

Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra

PTI
PTI, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh,
  • Jan 08 2023, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 01:10 ist
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra. The alleged incident took place on an AI flight from New York to Mumbai on November 26 last year.

“Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” Scindia told reporters here without elaborating.

