Ayodhya Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony: Watch Live

The long saga of political and social turmoil over the demolition of Babri Masjid and the demand to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya will finally come to an end on August 5.

The Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan' will put an end to decades-long battle as the ceremony would mark the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction. Ayodhya is decked up for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Trust has invited 175 guests, who figure in a select list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes.

How one can watch the ceremony from home? Here is a guide for prospective viewers:

Time: The ceremony will start from 12:30 pm and the laying of the foundation stone of Ram Mandir will be done at 12.40 pm.

Where to watch: One can watch the ceremony live in Doordarshan's YouTube Channel and also in their Twitter handle.

One can also follow the official twitter account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, trust constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.