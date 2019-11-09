Ayodhya verdict: Left divided over SC judgement

Left parties on Saturday spoke in different voices on Ayodhya verdict with the CPI (M) saying that there are "certain premises which are questionable" and the CPI viewing it as a "reconciliatory judgement" that should be seen in the "larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism".

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

In a statement, the CPI(M) said the Supreme Court has sought to end the dispute which has been utilised by communal forces and resulted in large-scale violence and loss of lives.

“The CPI (M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgement has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue, there are certain premises of the judgement which are questionable," it said.

The CPI (M) said the judgement has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a violation of the law. Describing the demolition as a "criminal act and an assault on the secular principle", the party demanded that the cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished.

"The Court has also appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act. Adherence to this law should ensure that no such disputes on religious places are again raised and utilized," it said appealing to people that there should be no provocative acts using the judgement, which will disrupt communal harmony.

Also read — Ayodhya verdict explained in 5 points

In a separate statement, the CPI said the verdict marks an end to a legal battle going on for decades.

"While upholding that all faiths are equal, the Apex Court has delivered this reconciliatory judgement. This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation," it added.