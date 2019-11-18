Ayodhya: VHP reacts to AIMPLB challenge against verdict

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samaj (ABSS) on Sunday reacted sharply to the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and decision to challenge the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

“Those who (are) always against (the) Constitution, persistently attacking (the) judiciary and inciting Muslims for Jihad, have now decided to avail the last chance to do so. If you don't want land in Ayodhya, which most of the litigants have already accepted, write to SC (Supreme Court),” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted.

The ABSS' national general secretary (organisation) Swami Jitendranand Saraswati contended as to how the AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind would file a review petition in apex court when they were not a party to the title suit.

“You (AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) were not a party to the suit. Who dismissed you? Tomorrow, you will return saying, Supreme Court rejected the petition. Stop pretending,” he said, calling their decision to file a review petition against the apex court verdict as “irresponsible character”.

The ABSS' national general secretary underlined that the Sunni Central Waqf Board and Iqbal Ansari were the parties to the suit from the Muslim side.

“Both of them have accepted the Court's verdict. We welcome them. This country is governed by the Constitution, not by Sharia,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha said the decision of the AIMPLB to file a review petition on Ram Mandir verdict was “just a communal gimmick to vitiate the atmosphere.”

“They dislike communal harmony and mutual love for each other,” he added.