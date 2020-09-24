AYUSH Ministry inks MoU to promote cultivation of medicinal plants

AYUSH Ministry inks MoU to promote medicinal plants

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 24 2020
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 22:16 ist

The National Medicinal Plants Board has inked an MoU with major AYUSH and herbal industry bodies to promote the cultivation of medicinal plants.

The Board, which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH, signed the MoU with Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturer's Association, Mumbai; Association for Manufactures of Ayurvedic Medicines, New Delhi; Ayurvedic Medicines Manufacturers Organisation of India, Thrissur; Association for Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India, Mumbai; Federation of Indian Industries, New Delhi; and Confederation of Indian Industry, New Delhi.

The signing ceremony was graced virtually by the presence of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, who assured the industry bodies his ministry would provide support to resolve their issues if they form a team and approach the ministry with solutions.

He also said that the government is committed to the development of AYUSH systems, the ministry said in a statement.

The industry bodies said they will offer buy-back guarantee to farmers/gatherers on the NMPB-supported medicinal plant cultivation and collection programmes, it added.

Ayush

