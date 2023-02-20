B V R Subrahmanyam appointed Niti Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer named World Bank ED

B V R Subrahmanyam appointed Niti Aayog CEO

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 19:28 ist
B V R Subrahmanyam. Credit: PTI Photo

Former IAS officer B V R Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

