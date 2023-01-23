Bar Association dials Shah, seeks probe into BBC series

Bar Association writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy angle' in BBC documentary on Modi

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2023, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 09:13 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday wrote to Union Home minister Amit Shah seeking a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy angle" in the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question.

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled India: The Modi Question. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Opposition parties have opposed the move and claimed the documentary has "exposed" Modi.

A Supreme Court-appointed investigation had found no evidence of wrongdoing by PM Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in February 2002.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBC
Narendra Modi
Bar Association
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Mourners bid farewell to singer Lisa Marie Presley

Mourners bid farewell to singer Lisa Marie Presley

 