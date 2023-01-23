Bar Association writes to Shah to probe 'international conspiracy angle' in BBC documentary on Modi

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday wrote to Union Home minister Amit Shah seeking a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy angle" in the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question.

All India Bar Association (AIBA) writes to Union Home minister Amit Shah seeking a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy angle" in the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled India: The Modi Question. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Opposition parties have opposed the move and claimed the documentary has "exposed" Modi.

A Supreme Court-appointed investigation had found no evidence of wrongdoing by PM Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in February 2002.