Barack Obama's characterisation of Rahul Gandhi irks Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s characterisation by former US President Barack Obama as “lacking in aptitude” and “eager to impress” has irked the Congress.

While a section of Congress leaders expressed displeasure over Obama’s remarks, AICC chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala chose to dismiss it as the view of an individual in a book.

As BJP leaders took swipes at Rahul, Surjewala recalled that in the past, a leader has been called a ‘psychopath’ and ‘master divider’ but the Congress had chosen to ignore such comments.

However, Lok Sabha member and AICC Secretary Manickam Tagore said Obama’s remarks against Rahul were “not acceptable to any true Indian” and urged Twitterati to unfollow the former US President on social networking sites.

I decided to unfollow @BarackObama whom i followed it from 2009 . Reason his judgment about Indian political leaders and words against them not acceptable by any true indian. Will you also unfollow him ? #BarackObama — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) November 13, 2020

“I decided to unfollow Barack Obama whom I followed from 2009. Reason his judgment about Indian political leaders and words against them not acceptable by any true Indian. Will you also unfollow him,” Tagore said on Twitter.

In a new book, Obama has written that Rahul Gandhi had “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

Rahul had met Obama in December 2017, when the former US President was on a visit to India to participate in a conference organised by a media house.

Obama’s remarks come at a time when the Congress is reeling under the defeat in the Bihar assembly elections, much of which is being blamed on Rahul’s hand-picked leaders for the campaign.