Best time to be in India, says PM Modi

The prime minister said it was the best time to be in India and that many things such as foreign direct investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and productivity are rising while tax rates, red-tapism, corruption, cronyism are on a decline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of influential business leaders in Bangkok on Sunday.

Back in India, a day before PM Modi's interaction, a clash broke out between lawyers and police personnel here on Saturday in Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex here resulting into injuries of several advocates and policemen.

Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday went on an unprecedented protest, which turned into a virtual gherao of the police headquarters here, for about 11 hours blocking traffic on a busy stretch against the attacks by lawyers in Tiz Hazari court complex last week and top leadership's reluctance to come out in their support.

