Bhopal and Indore account for 80% of coronavirus cases in MP

COVID-19 has spread in 20 out of 51 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as Bhopal and Indore account for more than 80% of the total cases.

As many as 46 towns have been identified as hotspots and have been sealed. Out of 451 infected cases reported in the state till Thursday night, Indore leads with 235 followed by Bhopal’s 109. Indore alone recorded 26 out of 36 deaths in the state so far.

Till Friday afternoon, no fresh case was reported, though test reports of many suspected cases are awaited.