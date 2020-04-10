Bhopal and Indore account for 80% of coronavirus cases in MP

Bhopal, Indore account for 80% of COVID-19 cases in MP

Rakesh Dixit
Rakesh Dixit, DHNS, Bhopal,
  • Apr 10 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 20:09 ist
A man waits to be screened by medics for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown, at Jahangirabad locality in Bhopal, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 has spread in 20 out of 51 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as Bhopal and Indore account for more than 80% of the total cases.

As many as 46 towns have been identified as hotspots and have been sealed. Out of 451 infected cases reported in the state till Thursday night, Indore leads with 235 followed by Bhopal’s 109. Indore alone recorded 26 out of 36 deaths in the state so far.

Till Friday afternoon,  no fresh case was reported, though test reports of many suspected cases are awaited.

