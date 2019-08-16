'Bhutan visit will consolidate time-tested friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his two-day visit to Bhutan will promote the time-tested friendship between the two countries and consolidate it further for a prosperous future.

Modi will begin his Bhutan visit on Saturday.

The prime minister said his visit in the beginning of the current term of his government reflects the high importance India attaches to its relations with "our trusted friend and neighbour" Bhutan.

"India and Bhutan enjoy excellent bilateral ties exemplified by our extensive development partnership, mutually beneficial hydro-power cooperation, and strong trade and economic linkages. These are reinforced by a shared spiritual heritage and robust people-to-people ties," Modi said in his departure statement.

"I am confident that my visit will promote our time-tested and valued friendship with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both our countries," he said.

The India-Bhutan partnership today is of a special character and substance and forms an important pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, he pointed out.

Modi said he looked forward to having fruitful discussions with the King, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo (head of state of the Kingdom of Bhutan), and the Prime Minister of Bhutan on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

He recalled that both the countries jointly celebrated the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations last year.

During his visit, Modi will also address young Bhutanese students at the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan.