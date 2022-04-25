445 teacher candidates submit fake documents in Bihar

Bihar teacher recruitment: 445 candidates submit fake, suspicious documents

The frauds were unearthed during the checking of documents submitted by the candidates during counselling

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 25 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Education Department has detected alleged fraud by 445 candidates during recruitment of primary teachers in Bihar.

The frauds were unearthed during the checking of documents submitted by the candidates during counselling.

"A total of 1,377 candidates have been selected for recruitment as primary teachers. While documents of 932 candidates were found genuine, the remaining 445 candidates submitted suspicious documents," said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state Education Minister.

"We have asked the authorities to initiate a thorough checking of their documents from the offices of CTET and TET. Besides, we have also directed them to verify their university documents," Chaudhary said.

A maximum of 223 candidates from Gopalganj submitted either suspicious or fraudulent documents during counselling. 

"If proved guilty, FIRs will be registered against them under relevant IPC sections of cheating and forgery," Chaudhary said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Education Department
India News
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

How to go about filing your income tax returns

How to go about filing your income tax returns

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

 