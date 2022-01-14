Bikaner Express accident: Railways distrubute ex-gratia amount in record time

In a record time, Indian Railways was able to distribute ex-gratia to most of the victims in the Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derailment in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

In the accident that occured on Thursday, a total of 9 passengers died and 36 passengers were injured. The Railways distributed a total of Rs 61.50 lakh as ex-gratia.

"Out of 9 deceased, 5 have been identified and their families have been given Rs 5 lakh each. We've also given Rs 1 lakh each to the 10 grievously injured persons and Rs 25,000 each given to 26 with minor injuries," Rajiv Jain, Additional Director General ( Public Relation), Indian Railways, told media persons here.

The railway team made arrangements overnight and ensured payments in the least possible time, he said.

This was the first incident of passenger deaths in an accident after a gap of nearly 34 months.

The last time passenger deaths were reported in an accident were on March 22, 2019. The achievement of zero passenger death in 2019-20 was hailed as the first such achievement by the national transporter in its 166-year-long history.

The railway board has ordered a high-level investigation by the commissioner of railway safety about the accident.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman V K Thripati visited the spot.

