Bird census to be held at Bandipur from Feb 5-7

More than 300 people will be participating in the census, including employees of 13 ranges of Bandipur, volunteers

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 16:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Forest Department is conducting a bird census in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve from February 5 to 7, after 18 years.

The department has made all necessary preparations for the three-day census. More than 300 people will be participating in the census, including employees of 13 ranges of Bandipur, volunteers and 20 students from Ponnampet.

The census will be done on all three days from 6 am to 10 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Speaking to DH, Bandipur Tiger Project Director S R Natesh said, "A large number of birds from North India migrate to the southern parts during the winter. Kabini, Nugu backwaters and Bandipur forests attract a large number of birds. A survey is being conducted to study the birds during the three days. Arrangements have been made for the participants to stay at the anti-poaching camps," he said.

Bird watchers can spot more than 150 birds like pelicans, storks, bulbul, water crows and several rare species in Bandipur Reserve. The census is aimed at getting information on the variety of birds and also details on local and migratory birds.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest
Karnataka
gundlupet

